Rishabh Pant picks former skipper MS Dhoni as his favourite batting partner

Flamboyant Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday revealed that his favourite batting partner is former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Pant lauded Dhoni and said that the wicketkeeper-batsman effectively lays out plans while batting and all his batting partner needs to do is follow his lead.

"My favourite batting partner is Dhoni but it’s very rare that I get the chance to bat with him. If he’s out there, everything remains sorted. He lays out the plan and you just have to follow his lead. The way his mind works is amazing, especially during chases," Pant said during a Twitter interaction with Delhi Capitals.

"Mazaa aata hai batting karne mein inn sab ke saath" @RishabhPant17 discloses the list of batsmen that he loves batting with the most #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/Gr1WpEhvzq — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) July 14, 2020

Pant also named India skipper Virat Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer as players he enjoys batting with.

"I enjoy batting even with Virat bhai and Rohit bhai... actually, whenever you’re batting with any of these seniors, it’s a different experience altogether. You have fun with them. You realise how their mind works. It’s a different chemistry... even with Iyer and Shiki bhai in the IPL," Pant added.

Pant has performed well in in IPL so far but he has failed to show his true potential at international level.

Former India batsman and DC assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that Pant has failed to live upto his name at international level because Team India have not devise a plan to use his talents properly.

"At first, Dada (Sourav Ganguly), (Ricky) Ponting and I decided to send him early but then we figured out he has to play 10 overs. He should get 60 balls to play. This is something that Indian team hasn't done yet," he said on Aakash Chopra's YouTube show.

"An attacking player should get the role a finisher. I feel they haven't been able to figure out on Pant's batting position in the Indian team. In IPL, we know we have to make him play the last 10 overs. He plays his natural game in the IPL and that is why he does well," added Kaif.