NewsCricket
IND VS BAN

Rishabh Pant Returns As BCCI Announce India Squad For First Bangladesh Test

On Sunday, the BCCI announced the 16 member team for the 1st Test of the Test series against Bangladesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 09:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rishabh Pant Returns As BCCI Announce India Squad For First Bangladesh Test

On Sunday, the BCCI announced the 16 member team for the 1st Test of the Test series against Bangladesh.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

