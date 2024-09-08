Rishabh Pant Returns As BCCI Announce India Squad For First Bangladesh Test
On Sunday, the BCCI announced the 16 member team for the 1st Test of the Test series against Bangladesh.
Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.
