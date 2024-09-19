Rishabh Pant Returns To Test Cricket After 632 days Of Hiatus, In Action Against BAN In 1st Test

On December 31, 2022, the pictures of Rishabh Pant's car came out and Fans were shocked to see the worrisome images. The entire cricket world was in shock but fortunately, Rishabh Pant was rescued from the crash site and taken to the hospital. Eventually, while recuperating, Pant recollected that terrible night when he thought his time was over.

Initially, Pant was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun, and as he started his road to recovery, a lot of surgeries were done. Earlier, it looked like Pant would at least take two years to recover as the former India skipper Sourav Ganguly who was working with the Delhi Capitals disclosed in February 2023 that Pant was going through a difficult time and would require a couple of years to make a comeback on the field.

"I spoke to him a couple of times. Obviously, he is going through a tough period, dealing with injuries and surgeries, and I wish him well. In a year, or maybe in a couple of years, he will be back playing for India," Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

After all the hardships and struggles, Pant was able to make his comeback within 1.5 years after his accident as he was spotted playing in the Indian Premier League 2024.

Pant then made a return to the Indian team in white-ball sides and played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. Recently, while playing in the Duleep trophy 2024, one of Pant’s cheeky digs went viral on social media.

"Isko (Kuldeep Yadav) single lene de, iske liye bohot tagda plan banaaya hai (Let him take a single; I've set a strong plan for him)," Pant said from behind the stumps.

Kuldeep responded, "Theek hai yaar, kyun pareshaan ho raha hai (It's okay; you need to calm down!)"

Pant then said, "Phir out ho na jaldi (Then get out fast!)," after that the duo laughed.