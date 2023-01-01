topStoriesenglish
Rishabh Pant reveals reason behind car accident - Check

Jan 01, 2023

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, met cricketer Rishabh Pant on Sunday at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. On December 30, while en route from Delhi to Roorkee, the 25-year-old batsman was involved in an accident after his Mercedes car lost control. According to the Chief Minister, Pant's health has significantly improved. During the discussion, Pant emphasised that a pothole or other black object on the road was what caused the accident.

Earlier reports suggested that the accident happened because Pant fell asleep at the wheel.

Regarding his further treatment, the wicketkeeper-batsman said that the decision has to be taken by the BCCI and the doctors. "Only they (BCCI and doctors) will decide what to do," Pant said, adding that he is satisfied with ongoing treatment and there is improvement in his health now.

Chief Minister Dhami also met the doctors treating the cricketer to enquire about his condition. The Chief Minister later met Pant's family at the hospital, and assured them of all support by the state government for the treatment.

