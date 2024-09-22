Rishabh Pant’s Emotional Moment: Worships His Gloves And Helmet Before Scoring Comeback Century

Rishabh Pant stole the show on Day 3 of India's first Test against Bangladesh, scoring an emotional century that marked a triumphant comeback to the longest format after his horrific car accident in December 2022. Pant's incredible knock helped India set a daunting 515-run target for Bangladesh in the ongoing Test series.

Pant Equals MS Dhoni's Record

Pant’s century was his sixth in Test cricket, equaling MS Dhoni’s record for the most Test hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper. Resuming his innings on an overnight score of 12, Pant batted with poise and determination, reaching his milestone off 124 balls. His innings was not just a display of skill but also of resilience, as he overcame both physical and mental challenges since his accident.

A Heartwarming Ritual

Rishabh Pant praying before going to bat on day 3 in front of his bat, gloves and helmet pic.twitter.com/mKK35QBuMz — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) September 21, 2024

Before play began on Day 3, Pant was seen worshipping his bat, gloves, and helmet, a touching moment that was captured and widely shared on social media. Standing in front of his kit, he folded his hands in prayer, perhaps expressing gratitude for his return to cricket. The scene set the tone for what was to be an unforgettable day for the young wicketkeeper-batsman.

Emotional Celebration

After reaching his hundred, Pant displayed his emotions on the field. He stood in the middle of the pitch, eyes closed and head tilted upward, with his bat raised in silent prayer. It was a poignant moment, reflecting the significance of his comeback to the sport he loves. Pant’s knock of 109 was instrumental in India’s second innings, providing the backbone of a formidable total.

India Sets 515-Run Target for Bangladesh

Riding on Pant’s 109 and Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 119, India declared their innings at 287/4, setting Bangladesh an improbable target of 515 runs. As play was called off early due to bad light, Bangladesh found themselves struggling at 158/4. Najmul Hossain Shanto led the fightback with an unbeaten 51, while captain Shakib Al Hasan was at the crease with 5 runs when the day ended.

Bangladesh’s Tough Task Ahead

With two days left in the Test, Bangladesh faces an uphill task. They need 357 more runs to win, with only six wickets in hand. India’s spinners are expected to exploit the pitch conditions further, making the chase even more challenging for the visitors.

Pant’s heroic innings not only put India in the driver’s seat but also served as a testament to his resilience and passion for the game. As India looks poised to seal a comfortable victory, Pant’s remarkable comeback will be remembered as a highlight of the series, showcasing the power of determination and the spirit of cricket.