Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Reaction To Mohammed Siraj’s Viral Clip Takes Social Media By Storm- Watch

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is back in the spotlight, this time for a light-hearted off-field moment that has gone viral on social media. Pant made an appearance in popular content creator Tanmay Bhat’s latest YouTube video, where he reacted to a series of cricket-related memes. The moment that stole the show was an old video featuring Pant’s fellow teammate, Mohammed Siraj, which left Pant and Bhat in stitches.

In the video, Siraj can be seen addressing fans in a now-viral clip from his early days, where he clarifies his official Instagram account. “Mohammed Siraj Official is the account I use, that's my only account. The rest are all fake IDs,” says Siraj in the video. The simplicity of the video, combined with the fact that it became a viral meme, had Pant, Bhat, and others in the video cracking up with laughter. The video, posted on Bhat's YouTube channel, has quickly gained popularity, racking up over 1.5 million views and 120,000 likes in just a day.

Rishabh pant couldn’t able to control his laugh when he saw mohammed siraj’s goated video #RishabhPant #siraj pic.twitter.com/84OwS9NiGK — Harsh shekhawat (@wordofshekhawat) September 8, 2024

Pant, Siraj, and the rest of Team India were part of the victorious squad that lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in June 2024. While Pant continues to grab attention off the field, his return to competitive cricket has been highly anticipated by fans.

Pant’s Road To Recovery And Return To Test Cricket

After being sidelined due to a serious car accident, Pant made a remarkable comeback by helping India win the 2024 T20 World Cup. His presence on the field has been felt, and now, he’s set to return to the longest format of the game. The Indian cricket team recently announced Pant’s inclusion in the squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, marking his return to the Test side after almost two years. Pant last played a Test match in December 2022.

Although fans are eager to see Pant back in the playing XI, it remains to be seen whether he will slot directly into the starting lineup or if Team India will ease him back into the format. Despite the uncertainty, Pant’s off-field appearances continue to keep him in the headlines.

Strong Performances In Domestic Cricket

Ahead of his Test comeback, Pant has shown promising form in domestic cricket. In India B’s opening match against India A in the 2024 Duleep Trophy, Pant played a crucial role in his team’s victory, scoring a quickfire 61 off 47 balls in the second innings. His innings helped extend his team’s lead, ultimately securing the win and six points in the tournament standings.

A Packed Test Schedule Ahead For India

India’s home summer will begin with the two-Test series against Bangladesh, taking place in Chennai and Kanpur. Following that, the team will face New Zealand in a three-match series on home soil. The marquee event, however, will be India’s tour of Australia for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where Pant has previously delivered a historic match-winning performance, helping India retain the title on Australian soil.

With Pant returning to the Test setup and continuing to entertain both on and off the field, the upcoming months promise to be exciting for Indian cricket fans as the team embarks on a busy international season.