Rishabh Pant Scripts History, Becomes First Player In Test Cricket To...

Rishabh Pant played a breathtaking knock (33 off 61) on the second day of the fifth Test between India and Australia in Sydney on Saturday to script history in the longest format of the game. Pant slammed the second-fastest Test fifty by an Indian batter to kept visitors alive in the game.

The 27-year-old went all guns blazing and achieved the milestone in just 29 balls, just behind his own record of a 28-ball half-century against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in 2022. Pant entrained the packed Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with four monstrous sixes and six boundaries.

Fastest Fifty For India In Test Cricket

28 balls - Rishabh Pant vs SL, Bengaluru, 2022

29 balls - Rishabh Pant vs AUS, Sydney, 2025

30 balls - Kapil Dev vs PAK, Karachi, 1982

31 balls - Shardul Thakur vs ENG, The Oval, 2021

31 balls - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs BAN, Kanpur, 2024

With this, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter Pant became also the first and only player in the world to score two fifties in under 30 deliveries. This was his first fifty of the series and the second-fastest innings by anyone on Australian soil.

Highest Strike Rate In An Innings In Australia (Min 50 runs)

203.70 - David Warner vs Pakistan in Sydney, 2017

184.84 - Rishabh Pant vs Australia in Sydney, 2025

172.88 - Adam Gilchrist vs England in Perth, 2006

Pant was eventually dismissed for 61 off 33, flashing at a wide delivery from Pat Cummins.

Prasidh Krishna Hails Rishabh Pant

India pacer Prasidh Krishna, who claimed three crucial wickets on Friday, hailed Rishabh Pant's aggressive and fearless innings.

"All of us were sitting together, the bowlers were sitting together and watching him bat and we definitely said if I was sitting at home and watching this, I would have loved it. To be able to do it from the ground, I mean, nothing like it," said Prasidh.

"I know it's a lot of risk, but that's the way the game is played today," he added.