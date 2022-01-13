हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

'Rishabh Pant shutting everyone's mouth': Virender Sehwag, others praise batter after century in Cape Town

&#039;Rishabh Pant shutting everyone&#039;s mouth&#039;: Virender Sehwag, others praise batter after century in Cape Town
Rishabh Pant (Source: Twitter)

Rishabh Pant scored a combative unbeaten 100 to help India set a 212-run target for South Africa in the series-deciding third Test in Cape Town on Thursday.

India's second innings folded on 198 as pacers Marco Jansen (4/36) Kagiso Rabada (3/53) and Lungi Ngidi (3/21) shared all wickets between them.

The umpires called for tea break at the fall of the last Indian wicket.

Struggling Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) failed yet again while Virat Kohli (29 off 143 balls) did his best to stay at the crease as long as possible before Ngidi dismissed the skipper.

Pant, who was under fire for underperforming in the ongoing series, replied with a fiery ton in the all-important second innings of the Cape Town Test. 

Former cricketers like Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag heaped praises on the cricketer.

Check out some chosen reactions here:

With PTI inputs

Tags:
CricketInd vs SAIndia vs South Africa 2021India vs South AfricaRishabh Pant
