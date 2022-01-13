'Rishabh Pant shutting everyone's mouth': Virender Sehwag, others praise batter after century in Cape Town

Rishabh Pant scored a combative unbeaten 100 to help India set a 212-run target for South Africa in the series-deciding third Test in Cape Town on Thursday.

India's second innings folded on 198 as pacers Marco Jansen (4/36) Kagiso Rabada (3/53) and Lungi Ngidi (3/21) shared all wickets between them.

The umpires called for tea break at the fall of the last Indian wicket.

Struggling Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) failed yet again while Virat Kohli (29 off 143 balls) did his best to stay at the crease as long as possible before Ngidi dismissed the skipper.

Pant, who was under fire for underperforming in the ongoing series, replied with a fiery ton in the all-important second innings of the Cape Town Test.

Former cricketers like Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag heaped praises on the cricketer.

Check out some chosen reactions here:

What an occasion to bring up your 4th Test Century! _ A brilliant innings under extreme pressure from Rishabh Pant! Well played, Champ! ____#PlayBold #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/zUUGvdxLjZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 13, 2022

RISHABH PANT CENTURY! _ He's played a damn great innings! Rising to the occasion when his team needs him. And how fun is it watching him bat! An absolute joy. Very exciting. Well played!! __ #SAvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 13, 2022

Well played Rishabh Pant! Proving what Virat Kohli said in press conference right. Shutting everyone's mouth who wanted him to be dropped. One of the best knocks by any Asian WK batsman in SA! pic.twitter.com/sOUg6xqJmo — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) January 13, 2022

Hundreds in England Australia SAF. A match winner in the decider in Brisbane and now a 100 in a decider in SA, this man is a game changer Indian cricket will always love to have. Well played. @RishabhPant17 #RishabhPant #SAvIND — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 13, 2022

Incredible _ from #RishabhPant . Just two other batsmen reached double fingers and has single -handedly kept India in the game. Not just an ex-factor but one of India's biggest match-winner in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/8FqX1FrIIK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2022

With PTI inputs