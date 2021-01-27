हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant spends time with MS Dhoni, Sakshi ahead of England Tests

After playing a match-saving 97 in the third Test in Sydney, Rishabh Pant went on to play a match-winning 89* in the following encounter at the Gabba. His heroics saw India end Australia's 32-year-old legacy and become the first side to win a Test match at the Gabba.  

Rishabh Pant spends time with MS Dhoni, Sakshi ahead of England Tests
MS Dhoni with Sakshi and Rishabh Pant. (Instagram/sakshisingh_r)

Rishabh Pant, India's hero from the recently-concluded Australia tour, is enjoying some time off the pitch. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was seen with former India skipper MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi.

Sakshi shared a picture of them together on Instagram on Tuesday. In the photo, the trio can be seen having a good time, with the former India captain wearing a green-coloured party hat.  

After playing a match-saving 97 in the third Test in Sydney, Pant went on to play a match-winning 89* in the following encounter at the Gabba. His heroics saw India end Australia's 32-year-old legacy and become the first side to win a Test match at the Gabba. 

Pant would hope for a similar show in the upcoming series against England, which is slated to begin from February 5.  

