Rishabh Pant spends time with MS Dhoni, Sakshi ahead of England Tests

Rishabh Pant, India's hero from the recently-concluded Australia tour, is enjoying some time off the pitch. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was seen with former India skipper MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi.

Sakshi shared a picture of them together on Instagram on Tuesday. In the photo, the trio can be seen having a good time, with the former India captain wearing a green-coloured party hat.

After playing a match-saving 97 in the third Test in Sydney, Pant went on to play a match-winning 89* in the following encounter at the Gabba. His heroics saw India end Australia's 32-year-old legacy and become the first side to win a Test match at the Gabba.

Pant would hope for a similar show in the upcoming series against England, which is slated to begin from February 5.