Rishabh Pant To Join RCB Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction? Delhi Capitals Captain BREAKS Silence

The cricketing world has been abuzz with speculation surrounding Rishabh Pant’s potential move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2025 auction. However, the star wicketkeeper-batter and captain of Delhi Capitals (DC) was quick to dismiss these rumours, calling them nothing more than "fake news."

Fake news . Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media. Be sensible guys so bad . Don't create untrustworthy environment for no reason. It's not the first time and won't be last but I had to put this out .please always re check with your so called sources. Everyday_ September 26, 2024

Pant’s Fiery Response to Rumors

Social media erupted earlier this week when an X (formerly Twitter) user claimed Pant’s management had reached out to RCB, hinting that he was eyeing a captaincy vacancy within the franchise. The user also alleged that Virat Kohli, RCB’s long-time leader, did not want Pant to join due to his “political tactics” within the Indian team and DC.

This claim gained traction, igniting intense debates among fans and cricket pundits. However, Pant swiftly quashed these rumors, taking to X to address the situation head-on. He expressed frustration over the spread of misinformation, calling out the unnecessary toxicity it brings to the cricketing community.

“Fake news. Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media? Be sensible, guys. Don’t create an untrustworthy environment for no reason. It’s not the first time and won’t be the last, but I had to put this out,” Pant tweeted.

A Return to Competitive Cricket

Pant’s public rebuttal comes on the heels of his triumphant return to competitive cricket in IPL 2024 after a 15-month injury hiatus. The 26-year-old was sidelined for the entire 2023 season following a near-fatal car accident that required extensive rehabilitation. His absence was sorely felt by both DC and the Indian national team, but Pant made his much-anticipated comeback in style, reclaiming his position as DC’s captain and delivering solid performances.

Most recently, Pant rejoined the Indian squad in all formats, marking his return with a stunning century against Bangladesh in the first Test match of the series. His century reaffirmed his status as one of the most dynamic and reliable players in India’s batting lineup.

The Legacy of a Delhi Capitals Stalwart

Since his IPL debut in 2016, Pant has been synonymous with Delhi Capitals, amassing 3,284 runs in 111 matches, including 18 half-centuries and a solitary century. Appointed as DC’s captain ahead of IPL 2021, Pant’s leadership has been pivotal in the franchise’s resurgence as a serious contender for the title.

Despite the rumors swirling around his potential move to RCB, Pant’s allegiance to DC remains unshaken. His recent interaction on social media underscores his commitment to his current franchise, where he has not only grown as a player but also established himself as a leader.

Delhi Capitals’ owner, Parth Jindal, was among the first to congratulate Pant on his return to international cricket following his injury. After Pant’s Test century against Bangladesh, Jindal lauded the wicketkeeper’s resilience, stating, “The greatest Indian Test wicketkeeper is back – very happy to see your comeback @RishabhPant17 – keep it going – our country has missed you!”

RCB’s Captaincy Question

With the IPL 2025 mega auction looming, discussions about captaincy at RCB have intensified. The franchise is reportedly considering a leadership change, as Virat Kohli, who stepped down from the captaincy in 2021 but remained integral to the team, may take on a more advisory role in the future.

The rumor mill surrounding Pant’s involvement with RCB gained steam due to these uncertainties. However, with Pant’s categorical denial, it appears that DC’s captain will continue to lead his Delhi-based franchise in the upcoming seasons.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: What Lies Ahead

As the IPL 2025 mega auction approaches, speculations about player movements and team strategies are bound to increase. While Rishabh Pant has put to rest any notions of a transfer to RCB, other franchises will be looking closely at how the auction plays out. With teams gearing up to rebuild or solidify their squads, the auction will be pivotal in determining the landscape of IPL for the next few years.

For now, though, Pant’s focus remains on DC and his continued development as both a player and captain. His firm response to baseless rumors has reinforced his loyalty to his franchise and demonstrated his determination to maintain professionalism in the face of controversy.