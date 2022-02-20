हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Rishabh Pant wishes girlfriend Isha Negi on her birthday with an unseen picture, SEE PIC

Indian wicket-keeper and batter Rishabh Pant shared an picture of his rumoured girlfriend Isha Negi on Sunday (February 20) to wish her on her birthday. 

(Source: Twitter)

Pant made a heart emoji and two Queen emojis to show her love for Isha. 

Here's how he wished her:

The first time the world got to know that these two were dating each other was when Pant shared a photo from a vacation at the start of 2020. 

Though Pant and Isha have not made it official yet but these stories do tell a story. 

Isha belongs to Uttarakhand and is an Interior Designer by profession. She has many followers on Instagram and needless to say, she is a big hit on internet.

Rishabh has been given a rest from the third and last T20 against West Indies along with Virat Kohli. 

He will also miss the T20s against Sri Lanka and BCCI selectors want to give him an extended break. Pant will return to play 2 Tests at home against Lankans. 

