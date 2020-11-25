Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul or Sanju Samson ? : Sourav Ganguly gives solution to India’s wicketkeeping woes

Ahead of their upcoming and most anticipated series against Australia, the Indian cricket team is facing a huge dilemma. While the rest of the squad seems pretty balanced, question marks still remains about India’s next first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman following the legendary MS Dhoni’s retirement.

BCCI chairman and one of India’s most acclaimed captains Sourav Ganguly has picked two of India’s best wicket-keeper batsmen at the moment. Ganguly knows a thing or two about keeper-batsmen and in fact it was him who brought MS Dhoni into the side under his captaincy.

With the likes of Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha and makeshift keeper KL Rahul all in the reckoning – Ganguly named his picks. He chose Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha as India’s best exponents for the role at the moment.

Taling to the news agency PTI, Ganguly said : “He (Pant) and Wriddhiman Saha are our two best wicketkeeper-batsmen in the country.”

However, Ganguly was immediately questioned about Pant’s dismal run at the recently concluded IPL 2020, where he scored 343 runs at a dismal strike-rate of 113.95, with just one half-century.

To this, Ganguly said: “Don’t worry. His bat swing will come back. He is a young guy and all of us need to guide him. He’s got tremendous talent. Rishabh will be fine.

Ganguly, who himself was a left-hander or southpaw like Pant, assured everyone that the latter was just going through a lean patch, even calling Pant a ‘tremendous talent.’

When asked to choose one out of those two, Ganguly declined to give the final verdict, opining that the one with the best form at the moment will play.

“Only one can play, so whoever is in best form will play,” he said.

While Pant had struggled in IPL 2020, the seasoned Wriddhiman Saha staked his claim yet again with a brilliant performance. In just 4 innings, he scored 214 runs at an astonishing average of 71.33. He caused a tremendous turnaround in the fortunes of SunRisers Hyderabad, powering them to the Playoffs stage before getting injured.

Both Pant and Saha are a part of India’s Test squad against Australia and it only remains to be seen who will get the nod for the crucial series.