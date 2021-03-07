हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

Rishabh Pant's epic response to Harsha Bhogle on commentary leaves everyone in splits, watch

When Rishabh Pant was asked about his antics while performing his duty from behind the stumps by renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle, the wicket-keeper came up with a hilarious response, leaving everyone in splits.

Rishabh Pant&#039;s epic response to Harsha Bhogle on commentary leaves everyone in splits, watch
Harsha Bhogle along with Rishabh Pant during post-match presentation ceremony. (Screengrab)

Rishabh Pant's chatter behind the stumps has often been hailed by his fans on social media but when the 23-year-old was asked about it he had a unique response to it. Pant, who played a sensational 101-run innings in the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad, which India won by an innings and 25 runs, saw him clinch the Man of the Match honours. 

During the post-mast presentation ceremony, when Pant was asked about his antics while performing his duty from behind the stumps by renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle, the wicket-keeper came up with a hilarious response, leaving everyone in splits.

Bhogle pointed out to Pant that his chatter has created a buzz online and fans only want to listen him and not the commentators on-air, to which the 23-year-old in Hindi said: "Ab yeh mera compliment hai ya aapko thoda problem ho raha hai, toh improve karo aap log bhi. (If this is a compliment for me and it's creating a problem for you, then you guys should also look to improve)."

The 23-year-old has earned praises over the last few months for his antics, which ranges from singing songs to calling the bowlers by hilarious nicknames.

Meanwhile, in the fourth Test against England, Pant completed his third Test ton and found great support from Washington Sundar. The pair added 113 runs for the seventh wicket. 

After Pant's dismissal, Sundar continued his fine show before he was left stranded at 96 as India lost the remaining three wickets in the span of five deliveries. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandRishabh PantHarsha Bhogle
Next
Story

Want to be best version of myself and leave my own legacy: R Ashwin

Must Watch

PT17M13S

Kiska Bengal: PM Modi's address at Kolkata's brigade ground, in response Mamata Banerjee's roadshow