India’s star player Rishabh Pant made a terrific comeback after witnessing a lethal accident on December 30, 2022, while travelling to his hometown Roorkee. Pant was unconscious when his car banged the divider and caught fire. Luckily, two locals chipped in as saviors and they pulled Pant out of the burning car and also called an ambulance for him.

Rishabh Pant was grateful and thanked the two locals with a special post on his Instagram account where saluted the bravehearts. Recently, it was disclosed that the star player even gifted scooters to Rajat and Nishu who saved his life. This information came into the public domain by Rajat and Nishu as they spoke to 7 Cricket.

Thank you Rajat and Nishu ( They were the first responders on that horrific day ). We are indebted to you.#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/Zb3Haj75zF — Naman (Im_naman__) November 23, 2024

Currently, Rishabh Pant is taking part in the Border Gavaskar Trophy where India is taking on Australia in the first Test in Perth. Pant made 37 runs off 78 balls in the first innings and became the second-highest scorer for India. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the top scorer with 41 runs.

In the recently passed Test series against New Zealand, India’s Rishabh Pant was the highest run-getter as he made 261 runs in six innings. Pant will look to continue the same form when he comes out to bat in the second innings for India against Australia in the first Test in Perth.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.