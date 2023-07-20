Watch: Rishabh Pant's Using THESE Methods To Get Fit Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing his unique gym session, grabbing attention from fans and fellow cricketers alike. Pant, who had suffered a car crash and a series of injuries last year, is now on a remarkable road to recovery. With speculations surrounding his possible comeback in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, Pant's journey has become an inspiring tale of determination and resilience.

In the video shared by Rishabh Pant on Instagram, the young cricketer can be seen pushing himself to the limits during a unique gym session. Dressed in a white baggy t-shirt and black shorts, Pant exudes determination as he performs a deadlift, showcasing his commitment to his fitness regime. What catches the attention of viewers is his unwavering focus and dedication, evident by the caption he chose for the post - "You get what you work for, not what you wish for" with a praying hands emoji. This mantra reflects Pant's strong work ethic and highlights his understanding that success in any field comes from hard work and perseverance. As he continues his journey of recovery from the car crash and endeavours to make a comeback for the ODI World Cup 2023, Pant's dedication to his fitness and craft serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and fans worldwide.

The Car Crash and Road to Recovery

In the aftermath of a horrifying car accident, Pant endured cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and several other injuries. Fortunately, he managed to break the car window and escape before it caught fire. The incident raised concerns about his cricketing future, but Pant's determination to get back on his feet and return to the game amazed both fans and cricket enthusiasts.

Pant's Impressive Comeback

Rishabh Pant's recovery has been nothing short of extraordinary. Initially expected to miss the entire 2023 season, Pant surprised everyone by making significant strides towards full fitness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been closely monitoring his rehabilitation progress, and the recent developments have been encouraging.

Working with Renowned Physiotherapists

Rishabh Pant's rehabilitation journey has been guided by some of the best physiotherapists in the field. S Rajnikanth, a well-known physio, has previously worked with Indian age-group teams and Delhi Capitals. He has been instrumental in the recovery of players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and M Vijay. Additionally, Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj, a physio at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), has been closely monitoring Pant's progress.

Interactive Sessions at the NCA

Amid his recovery, Pant has been actively involved in interactive sessions with age-group cricketers at the NCA. Organized by NCA chief VVS Laxman, these sessions have allowed Pant to share his experiences and inspire the younger generation of cricketers.

The Anticipation of a Grand Comeback

As the ODI World Cup 2023 approaches, the anticipation for Rishabh Pant's potential return to the Indian team grows. His explosive batting and exceptional wicket-keeping skills have been sorely missed, and a fit and determined Pant would undoubtedly boost India's chances in the tournament.