Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2788236https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/riyan-parag-strings-of-memes-break-internet-after-shubman-gill-ananya-panday-ad-shoot-2788236.html
NewsCricket
RIYAN PARAG

Riyan Parag’s Strings Of Memes Break Internet After Shubman Gill, Ananya Panday Ad Shoot

Ananya and Gill were part of the advertisement campaign, and moments after Beats' made an announcement, the duo came with a post on X and Instagram about the product with a picture of their ad shoot.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 07:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Riyan Parag’s Strings Of Memes Break Internet After Shubman Gill, Ananya Panday Ad Shoot

India’s young cricketer Riyan Parag became one of the most burning topics on social media on Wednesday after his colleague Shubman Gill collaborated with Ananya Panday for an advertisement shoot. Social media started buzzing with a lot of memes shortly after Gill and Ananya shared a post from their respective social media handles about the advertisement.

The audio products manufacturer Beats came up with the launch of its new products—the Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4, and Beats Pill—in India on Wednesday. Ananya and Gill were part of the advertisement campaign, and moments after Beats' made an announcement, the duo came with a post on X and Instagram about the product with a picture of their ad shoot.

 

Riyan who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL started playing for India in a T20I series earlier this summer, started trending on social media back in May after a screenshot of his search history on YouTube went viral, which had two entries - "Ananya Panday hot" and "Sara Ali Khan hot".

Apart from being a professional cricketer, the 22-year-old is also a part-time gamer, who occasionally shares his gaming activities online. On the back of being a gamer, he has collected a massive 65,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. 

Talking about Parag’s stats, the right-hand batter had a brilliant outing in the IPL 2024, making 567 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 151.60. On the back of a terrific IPL campaign, he earned a maiden India call-up in the tour of Zimbabwe and later for the Sri Lanka series as well, where he even made his ODI debut.

The Assam-based all-rounder is set to take part in the Duleep Trophy, which begins on Thursday. The upcoming edition is of immense importance as a lot of cricketers will be eyeing a spot in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh later this month.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf land was not given by BJP, RSS - Owaisi
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Population increasing rapidly in Uttarakhand?
DNA Video
DNA: ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan After Hours of Raids
DNA Video
DNA: CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh