Riyan Parag’s Strings Of Memes Break Internet After Shubman Gill, Ananya Panday Ad Shoot

India’s young cricketer Riyan Parag became one of the most burning topics on social media on Wednesday after his colleague Shubman Gill collaborated with Ananya Panday for an advertisement shoot. Social media started buzzing with a lot of memes shortly after Gill and Ananya shared a post from their respective social media handles about the advertisement.

The audio products manufacturer Beats came up with the launch of its new products—the Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4, and Beats Pill—in India on Wednesday. Ananya and Gill were part of the advertisement campaign, and moments after Beats' made an announcement, the duo came with a post on X and Instagram about the product with a picture of their ad shoot.

Riyan Parag after seeing Shubhman Gill with his crush: #AnanyaPanday - Heartbreak Alert! #riyanparag pic.twitter.com/ou0ps5LyDF — Social Worrier (itzsps) September 4, 2024

Riyan who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL started playing for India in a T20I series earlier this summer, started trending on social media back in May after a screenshot of his search history on YouTube went viral, which had two entries - "Ananya Panday hot" and "Sara Ali Khan hot".

Apart from being a professional cricketer, the 22-year-old is also a part-time gamer, who occasionally shares his gaming activities online. On the back of being a gamer, he has collected a massive 65,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Talking about Parag’s stats, the right-hand batter had a brilliant outing in the IPL 2024, making 567 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 151.60. On the back of a terrific IPL campaign, he earned a maiden India call-up in the tour of Zimbabwe and later for the Sri Lanka series as well, where he even made his ODI debut.

The Assam-based all-rounder is set to take part in the Duleep Trophy, which begins on Thursday. The upcoming edition is of immense importance as a lot of cricketers will be eyeing a spot in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh later this month.