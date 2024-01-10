In a thrilling showdown between Assam and Chhattisgarh at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, young sensation Riyan Parag etched his name in history during the opening Ranji Trophy match of the 2024 season. Parag's remarkable century and the ensuing celebration have sparked intense debates on social media. Parag's blazing innings unfolded with unprecedented speed, as he reached the three-figure mark in just 56 balls. This achievement places him in the elite company of Shakti Singh (45 balls) and Rishabh Pant (46 balls) in the annals of India's premier red-ball competition. His final score of 155 runs in 87 balls showcased a masterclass in aggressive yet skillful batting.

Controversial Celebration Takes Center Stage

Following his historic feat, Parag shared a celebratory video on social media, showcasing his signature 'No One At My Level' gesture. While some praised his confidence, the celebration stirred controversy, with opinions divided on social media. Critics questioned the appropriateness of the gesture towards both the opposition and his own teammates.

The Match Dynamics

Despite Parag's spectacular performance, Assam faced a humiliating 10-wicket defeat. Chhattisgarh posted a formidable total of 327, and after being bowled out for 159, Assam was forced to follow-on. Parag contributed just eight runs in the first innings. Although he played a crucial role in Assam's second innings with a century, the home team effortlessly chased down the target of 87 without losing a wicket.

Riyan Parag's Tumultuous IPL Journey

While Parag's recent Ranji Trophy heroics have grabbed headlines, his performance in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals has been underwhelming. Since joining the team in 2019, Parag has played 54 matches, amassing only 600 runs at an average of 16.22, with four wickets to his name. This inconsistency has led to continuous scrutiny and questions surrounding his selection.

Social Media Reactions

The controversial celebration triggered a flurry of reactions on social media. While some applauded Parag's aggression, others criticized the lack of humility. The discussion reached a crescendo as fans and critics alike weighed in on the appropriateness of such gestures, especially in the context of Parag's overall performance in the IPL and international cricket.