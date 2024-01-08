The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season kicked off with a blazing start as Riyan Parag, the dynamic skipper of the Assam cricket team, stole the spotlight with a sensational 56-ball century. In a riveting encounter against Chhattisgarh, Parag's heroics, reminiscent of cricket legend Viv Richards, set the stage on fire. On the third day of the encounter in Raipur, Riyan Parag showcased his extraordinary batting prowess by smashing a scintillating 56-ball century, amassing a staggering 155 runs off just 87 balls. This knock marked his second First-Class century and stands as the second-fastest century in the illustrious history of the Ranji Trophy.

Insane hitting by Riyan Parag...!!!



154* (82) with 11 fours and 12 sixes, crazy knock by Assam captain.

Historical Parallel with Viv Richards

Parag's 56-ball ton not only etched his name in the Ranji Trophy record books but also drew parallels with the iconic Viv Richards. The West Indies legend had achieved a similar feat in 1985-86, making Parag's achievement even more remarkable. As he equaled Richards' record, the cricketing world took notice of this young maestro's exceptional talent.

Riyan Parag Among Indian Greats

In the realm of Indian cricket, Parag's 56-ball century places him in esteemed company. Ranked as the fourth fastest century in First-Class cricket among Indians, he finds himself behind only Shakti Singh, Rishabh Pant, and Yusuf Pathan. This achievement adds another feather to the cap of the 22-year-old sensation.

Assam's Bittersweet Opening Match

Despite Parag's breathtaking performance, Assam faced a setback in their opening match against Chhattisgarh. After posting a formidable total of 254 runs in their innings, Assam succumbed to a loss as Chhattisgarh emerged victorious. Parag's valiant efforts, including a record-breaking century, weren't enough to secure a win for his team.

Parag's Milestone and Assam's Challenge

Riyan Parag's century not only marked a personal milestone but also became instrumental in preventing an innings defeat for Assam. With 1,583 runs in 26 games at an impressive average of over 33, Parag's all-around contributions showcase his growing influence in First-Class cricket.