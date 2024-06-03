The T20 World Cup 2024 has kicked off with the USA vs Canada match as the opening contest in the month-long event. However, the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, will have to wait a few more days before their tournament journey begins against Ireland on June 5. While Indian fans eagerly anticipate the team's performance, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag has expressed disinterest in watching the T20 World Cup this year.

Parag, whose name was considered among the probables for the T20 World Cup squad before the final 15-man roster was announced, had a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Despite this, he didn't make it to India's T20 World Cup squad, not even as a reserve.

In an interview, Parag candidly admitted that he would be more concerned about the T20 World Cup if he were playing. This year, however, he lacks interest. "It will be a biased answer (prediction on top four teams), but to be very honest, I don't even want to watch the World Cup. I'll just see who wins it at the end, and I'll be happy. When I play in the World Cup, I'll think about the top four and all of that," Parag stated.

The 22-year-old had an impressive IPL season, scoring 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.21. He remains confident about breaking into the Indian team soon. After the T20 World Cup, India will tour Zimbabwe, and with regular players likely to be rested, selectors are expected to send a young squad, potentially including Parag.