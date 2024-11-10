PAK vs AUS: In a new low for Australian cricket, the Australian team not only surrendered an ODI series to Pakistan at home for the first time in 22 years after an eight-wicket loss to the Asian side in third ODI at Perth, but also registered an unfortunate record of not registering any half-century by a batter throughout a bilateral series for the first time ever.

Pakistan skipper Mohammed Rizwan's captaincy reign was off to a dream start as pacers once again made Aussie batters dance to their tunes, securing a comprehensive series sealing eight-wicket win at Perth on Sunday. Throughout these three matches, no Australian batter could score even a half-century, a massive low for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup champions.

The inexperience in the side clearly showed as the big stars like Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are focusing on their Test series against India at home. Also, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, two valuable bats, are also away on a paternity leave.

Steve Smith, who did not play the final ODI, was the leading run-scorer for Australia, scoring 79 in two matches at an average of 39.50, with best score of 44. Josh Inglis was the second-highest run-getter for Australia, scoring 74 runs in three matches, registering Australia's best score of 49 in this series.

The top-three run scorers in the series were Pakistan openers Saim Ayub (125 runs in three matches with a fifty and best score of 82), Abdullah Shafique (113 runs in three matches with a fifty and best score of 64*) and Babar Azam (80 runs in three innings with the best score of 37).

Pakistan have secured the three-match ODI series 2-1 in a convincing fashion, with two big wins after a loss in the first ODI, which was a closely fought affair.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Aussie bowlers once again struggled against the pace of Shaheen (3/32), Naseem Shah (3/54) and Rauf (2/24). There were no big partnerships as only Sean Abbott (30 in 41 balls, with two fours and a six) and Matthew Short (22 in 30 balls, with one boundary) touched the 20-run mark. Australia was skittled out for a sorry 140 runs in 31.5 overs.

In the run-chase, Ayub (42 in 52 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Shafique (37 in 53 balls, with a four and a six) put on a 84-run opening stand. Later, the star duo of Babar (28* in 30 balls, with four boundaries) and Rizwan (30* in 27 balls, with one four and two sixes) finished the game with eight wickets and almost 23 overs in hand.

Lance Morris picked two wickets for Australia, ending with 2/24 in six overs.

Rauf walked away with the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell and the 'Player of the Series' award as well for taking 10 wickets in the series, including a fifer.