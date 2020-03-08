Road Safety World Series 2020: Sri Lanka Legends beat Australia Legends by 7 runs

Sri Lanka Legends on Sunday (March 8, 2020) beat Australia Legends by 7 runs in the second match of the Road Safety World Series 2020 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Tilakratne Dilshad-led Sri Lanka Legends won the toss and decided to bat first. They put a total of 161 for 8 in their 20-over quota.

Romesh Kaluwitharana who opened the innings with Dilshan scored 30 off 26 and middle-order batsman Chamara Kapugedera scored 28 off 18 to make sure their team reaches a respectable total.

For Australia Legends, Xavier Doherty, Jason Krejza and Brad Hodge bagged two wickets each.

While chasing, Brad Haddin's Australia Legends couldn't get the start they wanted and lost four main wickets in the Mandatory power play with scoring just 30 runs.

The top-4 couldn't even touch the double-digit figure.

Nathan Reardon, who almost took away the game from Sri Lanka Legends stood firm at one end and made sure he gives a tough fight as he smashed 96 runs off 53 deliveries. He hit 5 sixes and 9 fours.

Chaminda Vaas opened the bowling attack for Sri Lanka Legends and dismissed the opener Michael Klinger on the third ball of the first over of the innings.

Dilshan took two wickets in the second over as he sent Mark Cosgrove and Travis Bert back to the pavilion and grabbed his third (Nathan Reardon) in the penultimate over of the match.

Rangana Herath and Maharoof took two wickets each.

The third match in the series will be played on March 10, 2020, when Sachin Tendulkar will lead the India Legends and Dilshan will try to continue the form of his Sri Lanka Legends at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka Legends 161/8 in 20 overs R. Kaluwitharana 30(26) Kapugedera 28(18) B. Hodge 2-18 vs. Australia Legends 154/10 in 19.5 overs Nathan Reardon 96(53) Dilshan 3-35 R Herath 2-5