Road Safety World Series: All-round Tillakaratne Dilshan stars in SL Legends win over England Legends

Former Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan did the star turn with the ball as well as the bat as Sri Lanka Legends thrashed England Legends by six wickets in their Road Safety World Series T20 game at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday (March 14). Batting first, Kevin Pietersen’s English side were restricted to 78/9 in 20 overs with Dilshan claiming 4/6 in four overs with his off-spin.

Chasing a modest target, Dilshan then led from the front with the willow as well, smashing a 26-ball unbeaten 61 with 11 fours and one six. Although England Legends fought valiantly with former left-arm spinner Monty Panesar scalping 4/26 in four overs, Sri Lanka cruised to their target in just 7.3 overs.

Russel Arnold hit the winning shot with a pull off seamer Chris Tremlett over the backward square leg for a boundary. Earlier, Sri Lanka after winning the toss chose to field first.

Interestingly, Dilshan’s scalps included the top four English batsmen. Openers Phil Mustard (0), Kevin Pietersen (1), Usman Afzaal (1) and Owais Shah (6) were the victims of Dilshan's wily off-spinners.

On top of that, three were bowled while Mustard was trapped leg before wicket as England were found reeling at 22 for 5 after Shah’s dismissal. The in-form Pietersen was the most prize wicket for the offie.

Pietersen, who has produced some master-class in the last few games, was castled when he went for an extravagant shot. The English never got a partnership that was needed. However, a couple of cameos from Jim Troughton (18) and the beefy Chris Tremlett 22 (10b, 3x6) were face-saving for them.

With this win, Sri Lanka, who are sharing 20 points with India, have now taken the top position in the standings, thanks to a better net run-rate. Meanwhile, England has lost their fourth position to the West Indies, for now.

Brief scores:

England Legends 78/9 in 20 overs (Chris Tremlett 22; Tillakaratne Dilshan 4/6, Rangana Herath 2/17) lost to Sri Lanka Legends 81/4 in 7.3 overs (Tillakaratne Dilshan 61 not out; Monty Panesar 4/26)