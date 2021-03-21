Road Safety World Series: Batting legends Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara enjoy scooty ride to raise awareness

Road Safety World Series: Batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, who are part of the ongoing Road Safety World Series, released a video together with an important message. In the video, which is available on YouTube, the cricketers share a scooty ride together and talk about the importance of wearing a helmet while riding two-wheeler.

Tendulkar-led India Legends will lock horns with Tillakaratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka in the finals on Sunday. The match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Tendulkar, who announced his retirement from the sport back in 2013, has displayed some impeccable shots during the course of the tournament. He scored 65 off 42 balls in the semi-finals clash against Lara's West Indies Legends to help his side register a place in the final. During the course of his innings, the Master Blaster also ensured that cricket fans were treated to some sublime strokeplay.

The former India cricketer has so far accumulated 203 runs from six matches and will look to grab the opportunity in the finale to leave his supporters delighted. Meanwhile, Lara ended the competition with 154 runs from six games.

Dilshan, who will also been in action in the final, currently tops the chart with 250 run, while Tendulkar stands fifth in the list.