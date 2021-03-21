Road Safety World Series Final, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Live streaming, TV channels, match timings and other details

India Legends will lock horns with Sri Lanka Legends in the summit clash of the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament on 21st March at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Hosts India Legends reached the finals of the inaugural edition of the tournament by beating West Indies Legends in a thrilling contest in the first semi-final by 12 runs. Out of the 6 matches they have played in this tournament, the Sachin Tendulkar-led side has lost only one game.

India Legends openers Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are in prolific form and also among the top five run-scorers in this tournament, whereas Yuvraj Singh & Yusuf Pathan have been the team’s ace all-rounders.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Legends have dominated all the games they have played this year and they were the first team to qualify for the semis, where they thrashed South Africa Legends by 8 wickets to book their spot in the final. For Sri Lanka Legends, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga have been brilliant in the tournament so far.

Given the form of both the teams, the finale of the Road Safety World Series promises to be a thriller.



Here are all the details from the Road Safety World Series 2020-21 final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends:



When is the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played on March 21.



Where is the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.



What time will the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends start?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.



Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels.



How can I watch the live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will live stream on the Voot app and Jio TV.