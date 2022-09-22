'God of cricket for a reason': Sachin Tendulkar turns back the clock with smashing 40 vs ENG-L, leaves fans in awe - WATCH

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar may have retired from the game but he surely has not forgotten how to bat. We keep on repeating this line one match after the other in Road Safety World Series 2022. In the match vs England Legends, the India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar turned the clock back as he smashed 40 off just 20 balls. His knock included 3 fours and 3 sixes each and came at a strike rate of 200. Tendulkar played some extra-ordinary shots in the innings. Once against a pacer, he came down the track to hit the ball over long on region for a maximum. On other occasion, again against a pacer, he played a hook shot. That was something rare and special from Tendulkar.

The fans could not stop gushing over Tendulkar as he yet again showed that class is permament. Even at 49 years of age and 9 years after retiring from the sport, Tendulkar continues to bat like a dream and the fans who attended the game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun could not have asked for more.

Take a loot at some of Tendulkar shots and reactions of the fans on his blistering 40 run knock.

Sachin Tendulkar at the age of 48/49 _



The Greatest Ever...!#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/XD3gRgiesX — ______ (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 22, 2022

The Master Sachin Tendulkar striking with 264.3 strike rate at the moment. pic.twitter.com/NSVGG2bggT — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 22, 2022

230+ Strike Rate...



Slow pitch, Damp pitch , Slow outfield



SACHIN TENDULKAR _... pic.twitter.com/MF3rTJ3AUV September 22, 2022

At the end of the innings, India Legends put on 170/5 in 20 overs. Tendulkar top-scored with 40 as told earlier. Yuvraj Singh, Tendulkar's former India teammate, slammed 31 off 15 balls that included 1 four and 3 sixes. Stuart Binny played a good hand with 18 off 11 balls, smashing 2 fours and 1 six respectively. Not to forget, Pathan brother played brilliant cricket as well with the bat. Yusuf Patha, who came to bat at No 5, smashed 27 off just 11 balls, that included 1 fur and 3 sixes respectively. Irfan Pathan, on the other hand, provided the finishing touch with 11 off 9 balls that included 1 six.

Stephen Parry was the best bowler for England on the night picking up 3 wickets from his 3 over spell in the rain-curtailed 15-over match in Dehradun. Chris Schofield too picked a wicket and that was a big one in form of Tendulkar.