Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs West Indies Legends Semifinal: Live streaming, TV channels, match timings and other details

It is the clash of the titans as Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends in the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament on Wednesday.

India Legends finished at the 2nd position in the points table, whereas West Indies finished at the 4th place on the basis of better run rate than England Legends.



Here are all the details from the Road Safety World Series 2020-21 semifinal 1 between India Legends and West Indies Legends.



When is the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and West Indies Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and West Indies Legends will be played on March 17.



Where is the Road Safety World Series semifinal 1 between India Legends and West Indies Legends?

The Road Safety World Series semifinal 1 between India Legends and West Indies Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.



What time will the Road Safety World Series semifinal 1 between India Legends and West Indies Legends start?

The Road Safety World Series semifinal 1 between India Legends and West Indies Legends will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series semifinal 1 between India Legends and West Indies Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and West Indies Legends will broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Road Safety World Series semifinal 1 between India Legends and West Indies Legends?

The Road Safety World Series semifinal 1 between India Legends and West Indies Legends will live stream on the Voot app and Jio TV.

Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, R Vinay Kumar, Noel David.

West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith, Ridley Jacobs(w), Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara(c), William Perkins, Kirk Edwards, Tino Best, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ryan Austin, Pedro Collins, Samuel Badree, Carl Hooper, Ricardo Powell, Adam Sanford, Danza Hyatt, Renford Pinnock