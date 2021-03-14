Road Safety World Series, Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends, Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details: After securing a place in the final four of the ongoing Road Safety World Series, Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends will look to finish their league stage on a high. The team will lock horns with Kevin Pietersen-led England Legends on Sunday. While Sri Lanka have 16 points from five matches, England are placed third on the seven-team points table with three wins in four games.

England will go into the contest after facing a heavy defeat against South Africa Legends in their previous encounter, while Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 42 runs.

Here are all the details from the Road Safety World Series 2020-21 clash between Sri Lanka Legends and England Legends

When is the Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and England Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and England Legends will be played on March 14.

Where is the Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and England Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and England Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and England Legends start?

The Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and England Legends will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and England Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and England Legends will broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and England Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and England Legends will live stream on the Voot app and Jio TV.

Full Squad:

England Legends: Phil Mustard(w), Kevin Pietersen(c), Usman Afzaal, Darren Maddy, Jim Troughton, Chris Schofield, Kabir Ali, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Gavin Hamilton, Matthew Hoggard, Sajid Mahmood, Jonathan Trott, James Tindall

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chamara Silva, Farveez Maharoof, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Russel Arnold, Nuwan Kulasekara, Malinda Warnapura, Dhammika Prasad, Thilan Thushara, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis

The inaugural edition of the tournament, which was held last year, was called off midway due to the Covid-19 pandemic and just four matches were played. The remaining matches will now take place in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, the only venue for the entire tournament.