Road Safety World Series

Road Safety World Series, Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends: Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details

Road Safety World Series, Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends: With five wins from six matches, Sri Lanka emerged as the table-toppers in the league stage and would look to maintain the similar tempo going into the semis.   

Road Safety World Series, Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends: Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details
Road Safety World Series, Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends: Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details (Twitter/RSWorldSeries)

Road Safety World Series, Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends will lock horns with Jonty Rhodes' South Africa in the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series. With five wins from six matches, Sri Lanka emerged as the table-toppers in the league stage and would look to maintain the similar tempo going into the semis. 

South Africa, on the other hand, are placed third and could manage four wins in their league stage. In the second semi-final, which will be played on Friday, Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on Brian Lara's West Indies.    

Here are all the details from the Road Safety World Series 2020-21 clash between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends 

When is the Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends?  

The Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will be played on March 14.  

Where is the Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends? 

The Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.  

What time will the Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends start?

The Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at  06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels.   

How can I watch the live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends will live stream on the Voot app and Jio TV.   

