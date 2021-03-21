Road Safety World Series: Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan light up Raipur night sky with rocket sixes

Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh lit up the Raipur night sky with some rocket sixes as the pair helped India pile a stiff 181/4 in 20 overs in the Road Safety World Series final against Sri Lanka Legends on Sunday. The duo stitched 85 runs in 47 balls for the fourth wicket, before Yuvraj was dismissed by Kaushalya Weeraratne on 60 (41) balls.

Yuvraj arrived at the crease when India were reeling at 35/2 after 4.2 overs and started making an impact in the contest right from the word go. Batting at a strike-rate of a little below 150.00, the left-handed batsman smashed four sixes and the same number of boundaries.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan, who recently announced his retirement from the sport, led the carnage from the other end and finished the contest unbeaten on 62 from 32 balls. His innings included five massive sixes and four boundaries.

In the finals on Sunday, Virender Sehwag along with India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar kicked-off the proceedings at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium after being invited to bat first. However, the pair failed to provide the hosts with the start they would have hoped for as legendary spinner Rangana Herath cleaned up Sehwag on 10 (12) and Sanath Jayasuriya followed it up by trapping Subramaniam Badrinath on 7(5).

Tendulkar was the third man to depart after the batting legend was dismissed by Farvez Mahroof on 30 (23) balls.