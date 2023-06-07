Virat Kohli Says This About Rohit Sharma Ahead Of WTC Final

The highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final between Team India and Australia is scheduled to take place at The Oval from June 7. Rohit Sharma, who previously impressed with a century against England at the same venue, will be the key player for India — both as captain and one of the important batters.

Former India captain Virat Kohli has backed Rohit to set the stage alight during the final. In a conversation with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Virat showered praise on Rohit for his remarkable transformation in red-ball cricket. While Rohit had already established himself as a formidable player in white-ball cricket, his transition to opening in Test matches since 2019 has elevated his performance in the longer format.

ICC Captioned the post, Virat Kohli heaps praise on Rohit Sharma and his achievements for India over the years.”

Virat expressed his belief in Rohit's ability to deliver an outstanding performance, acknowledging his hunger to succeed in Test cricket after achieving immense success in white-ball formats.

“Rohit always had more time than anyone, when I saw Rohit Sharma batting for the very first time, I understood what the hype was all about and why he was rated so highly," Virat told ICC.

Furthermore, Virat emphasized the challenging nature of the opening batsman's role and commended Rohit for his accomplishments in all formats of the game. Virat expressed his enjoyment in watching Rohit's performances, especially from the opposite end, and expressed hopes that he can replicate his previous success at the Oval.

“What Rohit has done in White ball cricket for a long period, everyone knew his talent but the way he performed in Tests in last few years showed his belief that he can do it in Tests at the highest level, he has done really in England conditions,” Virat further added.

The WTC final will mark Rohit Sharma's 50th Test appearance, having maintained an average of 52.76 with six centuries and four fifties from 36 innings since 2019.

During India's tour of England in 2021-22, Rohit experienced a significant breakthrough as an opener in Test cricket. He played a crucial role in India's historic series victory, particularly in the second innings of a match where he smashed an impressive century.

Rohit amassed 368 runs in four Tests during the 2021 tour, with his notable 127-run knock featuring 14 boundaries and a solitary six.