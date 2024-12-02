In a heartwarming moment, captain Rohit Sharma ended a fan's 10-year wait by signing him an autograph after India's comfortable win in the warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.

In a video uploaded by BCCI on its social media page, an ardent fan of Rohit was seen calling out his name multiple times before breaking into a "Mumbai cha raja" chant to attract the India captain's attention.

"Rohit bhai please, dus saal ho gaye yaar (it’s been 10 years). Rohit bhai Mumbai cha raja (king of Mumbai)," the passionate fan said.

All his hard work and tactic was eventually worth the effort as a smiling Rohit duly obliged and gave him an autograph.

"The wait of a decade finally ends. A fan waited for 10 years to get a @ImRo45 autograph and yesterday was his lucky day," the BCCI wrote in the caption of the video.

The wait of a decade finally ends. A fan waited for 10 years to get a @ImRo45 autograph and yesterday was his lucky day #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/miywxlE8gA — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2024

In the video, the Indian skipper was seen interacting with fans, patiently signing autographs on bats and jerseys.

Rohit's Performance In Pink Ball Practice Game Ahead Of Adelaide Test

India beat PM's XI by six wickets in the warmup match which was reduced to 46-over-a-side contest due to inclement weather. During the warmup match, Rohit Sharma, missed the first Test of the five-match series against Australia due to the birth of his second child, batted at No. 4 and was dismissed after making just three runs.



The 37-year-old Rohit will lead the Indian team in the second match beginning in Adelaide on Friday. However, it will be interesting to see where he bats in that pink ball Test.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 following their 295-run drubbing of the hosts in the opener at Perth. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah led the side in Rohit's absence and he proudced sensational performance with the ball.