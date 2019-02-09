Rohit Sharma 2 short of becoming man with most sixes in T20Is

Indian opener Rohit Sharma needs to hit two sixes in the upcoming T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton, in order to overtake veteran Windies cricketer Chris Gayle, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill and become the player with the most sixes in T20 Internationals.

Gayle and Guptill are currently leading the charts, having hit 103 sixes in 56 and 76 T20Is at an average of 33.47 and 33.91 respectively.

Sharma is the next name on the list, and has been in great form recently becoming the third player in the history of T20I cricket to hit 100 sixes, during the second T20I against New Zealand in Auckland.

The 31-year-old cricketer also became the leading run-scorer in T20Is, when he scored 35 runs against New Zealand during the Auckland clash.

He surpassed New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill who was previously leading the run-scoring charts, having scored 2272 runs at an excellent average of 33.91 in 76 matches, with two centuries and fourteen half-centuries in the kitty.

Sharma trailed Guptill by 35 runs, having accumulated 2238 runs at an average of 32.43 in 91 matches with four centuries and fifteen half-centuries in the T20 format.

The opener will be looking to ensure more of the same in the third T20I against the Kiwis in Hamilton, setting the stage for a 2-1 triumph in the T20I series.