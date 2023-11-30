'Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Were Crying...', R Ashwin Reveals Emotional Dressing Room Scenes After IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

India's journey in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 concluded with a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final. Despite their impressive run in the tournament, the emotional aftermath of the defeat saw key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in tears. Senior Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared poignant insights, expressing the pain he felt witnessing the emotional scenes.

Ravi Ashwin said - "Yes, we felt the pain. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were crying, Seeing that it felt bad". (On his YT) pic.twitter.com/wz39K3rhM8 November 30, 2023

India's Remarkable Journey and Final Defeat

Led by captain Rohit Sharma, India's dream of securing the ICC championship was shattered when they couldn't defend their total of 240, resulting in a six-wicket defeat to Australia. The loss marked the end of a remarkable journey that saw India winning 10 consecutive matches to reach the final but falling short at the last hurdle.

Emotional Moments Revealed by R Ashwin

Reflecting on the aftermath, Ashwin disclosed the emotional scenes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in tears. The images and videos circulating online captured the heartbreak of the players, portraying the emotional toll of the defeat.

Rohit Sharma's Leadership Prowess

Ashwin, acknowledging the leadership prowess, praised Rohit Sharma's understanding of each team member. He emphasized Rohit's dedication to understanding and communicating tactical strategies in a personalized manner, showcasing his exceptional leadership qualities in Indian cricket.

Ashwin stated, "Yes, we felt the pain. Rohit and Virat were crying. Seeing that, it felt bad. Anyway, it was not meant to be. This team was an experienced one. Everybody knew what to do. And then, it was professional. Everybody knew their routines and warm-ups."

Ashwin's Admiration for Rohit Sharma's Captaincy

Ashwin went on to express his admiration for Rohit Sharma's captaincy, comparing him to the legendary MS Dhoni. He highlighted Rohit's efforts to understand each team member personally, commending his advanced level of leadership in Indian cricket.

Rohit's Impact on the Team

Having won the ODI World Cup title under MS Dhoni’s leadership in 2011, Ashwin credited Rohit's aggressive batting style for setting a positive tone and instilling confidence in the squad. Rohit emerged as the tournament's second-leading run-scorer, showcasing his crucial role in India's World Cup journey.