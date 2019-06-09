World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes fastest batsman to score 2000 runs against Australia

Indian opener and vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the fastest player to cross the 2000-run mark against Australia during his side's International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at The Oval in London.

The 32-year-old, who was just 18 runs short of the landmark ahead of their World Cup clash against the Aaron Finch-led side, reached the landmark by notching up a single off the last delivery of Adam Zampa's first over in the innings.

Sharma went on to smash a 57-run knock off 70 balls besides also sharing a huge 127-run stand with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan (117) as the Men in Blue post a good total of 352 for five after opting to bat first against the defending champions.

Sharma achieved the milestone in his 37th inning against Australia, thus surpassing legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar's record of fastest 2000-plus runs against the Men in Yellow. The master blaster had taken 40 innings to reach the landmark.

The Indian opener (2003 runs) has also become only the fourth batsman to score 2000-plus runs against Australia after Vivian Richards (2,187 runs), Desmond Haynes (2,262 runs) and Tendulkar (3,077 runs).

Overall, Sharma has scored 8,132 runs in 207 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) he played for India at an average of 48.1.