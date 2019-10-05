close

Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman to score twin tons on opening debut in Tests

Rohit, 32, has now scored five centuries in his 28-Test career.

Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman to score twin tons on opening debut in Tests
Image Credits: www.cricket.com.au

Visakhapatnam: Rohit Sharma on Saturday created history by becoming the first batsman to score hundred in both innings in his debut match as an opener in Test cricket.

Rohit, who scored 176 in the first innings of the ongoing Test against South Africa, followed it up with a brilliant century in the second innings as well to achieve the rare feat at the ACA-VDCA Stadium. He scored 127 in the second essay, which included 7 sixes and 10 fours.

He has now joined an elite list of Indian batsman who have managed to score back-to-back tons in the same Test. Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane had earlier scored centuries in both innings of a Test.

Hazare, Kohli and Rahane had achieved the feat once; Dravid had scored twin tons twice in his career while Gavaskar had scored back-to-back centuries in a Test match thrice.

Rohit, 32, has now scored five centuries in his 28-Test career.

