Rohit Sharma, bowlers help India complete 5-0 T20I series whitewash against New Zealand

After Rohit Sharma smashed a crucial half-century, the Indian bowlers came to the fore to help the Men in Blue clinch a narrow seven-run win over New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I and complete a five-match series whitewash at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma came for a toss for India in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the clash.

Opting to bat first, the Men in Blue lost opener Sanju Samson cheaply for two runs before opening batsman KL Rahul (45) and Rohit joined forces and stitched a crucial 88-run partnership to take India past 100 runs.

The visitors eventually posted a score of 163 for three in their stipulated 20 overs, with Shreyas Iyer (33) and Manish Pandey (11) remained unbeaten at the crease. Sharma was forced to retire hurt at 60 and KL Rahul came to lead the Indian side during New Zealand's innings.

In reply, Tim Seifert (50) and Ross Taylor's (53) half-centuries went in vain as New Zealand were bundled out for 156 for nine by India.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue as he finished with brilliant figures of three for 12. While Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini bagged two wickets each, Washington Sundar also chipped in with a wicket.

Bumrah was declared Man of the Match for his impressive show with the bowl.

The two sides will now head into the three-match ODI series, beginning February 2 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.