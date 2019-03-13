Rohit Sharma equals Sourav Ganguly, becomes third fastest to reach 8000 ODI runs

Swashbuckling Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday added another feather to his already illustrious cap, equalling former cricketer Sourav Ganguly`s record of being the third fastest cricketer to reach 8000 runs in ODI cricket.

Rohit, who is nicknamed Hitman, achieved this feat in his 200th inning during the fifth ODI against Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi.

He entered the field with 7954 runs and consumed only 67 balls to achieve the milestone. However, Rohit ultimately perished for 56 off 89 deliveries, which failed to prevent a defeat for the hosts who were defeated by 35 runs in the fifth ODI at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch had earlier won the toss and opted to bat first in the series decider.

Rohit Sharma's team-mate and captain Virat Kohli is the fastest to register 8000 runs, having achieved the milestone in 175 innings and is followed by former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers, who accomplished it in 182 innings.

Overall, Rohit has become the ninth Indian cricketer to join the elite club.

The Indian vice-captain had a disastrous start in the five-match series against Australia as he managed to score just 51 runs from first three matches. However, Rohit made a solid comeback during the fourth ODI, where he hammered 95 runs when the team needed the most.

However, the bowlers could not defend a total of 358 as Australia chased down the mammoth total with four wickets and 13 balls remaining to level the series 2-2.