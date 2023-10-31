The cricket world is abuzz with anticipation as the ODI World Cup 2023 progresses, and Indian captain Rohit Sharma has shared a concerning update from Mumbai, where the Men in Blue are preparing to face Sri Lanka in a crucial encounter. India, with an unblemished record of six consecutive wins in the tournament, is determined to maintain its winning streak and clinch the trophy.

Mumbai's Smoggy Skies Raise Concerns:

As the Indian team touched down in Mumbai on Monday, Rohit Sharma, known for his charismatic captaincy, couldn't help but share a worrying snapshot from the flight over the city on his Instagram story. However, the aerial view was far from picturesque, with heavy smog engulfing the city. A concerned Rohit Sharma captioned the image, "Mumbai, yeh kya ho gaya (Mumbai, what's happened)?" The image, coupled with his caption, underlined the seriousness of the air quality issue.

Air Quality Index Deteriorates:

Mumbai's air quality has been a growing concern for the past few weeks, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a troubling level of 161 on Tuesday, falling within the moderate category as defined by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Certain areas of the city's suburbs, like Bandra Kurla Complex, experienced even worse air quality, with an AQI of 257. This stark contrast to the AQI of 143 on Monday and 152 on Sunday highlights the unpredictable nature of Mumbai's air quality.

AQI ratings below 50 are considered good, and below 100 is satisfactory, while 101-200 is moderate, and anything above 200 to 300 is classified as poor air quality. The situation in Mumbai, especially in the midst of a high-stakes cricket tournament, has left players and fans alike anxious about the potential impact on the game.

Echoes of Concern:

Rohit Sharma's concern regarding Mumbai's challenging weather isn't unique. Earlier, England cricketer Joe Root also expressed his unease with the city's conditions, describing it as an experience like no other. He likened it to "eating the air," underlining the extremity of the situation.

Looking Ahead:

Despite these challenges, the Indian team remains focused and determined. They aim to continue their winning streak in the World Cup, keeping their eyes on the prize and hoping that the weather won't play spoilsport in this pivotal match against Sri Lanka. A victory in this encounter would not only solidify their position as tournament favourites but also secure their place in the semifinals.

Mumbai, a city renowned for its passionate cricket enthusiasts, eagerly anticipates this clash. The "Men in Blue" are prepared to face all challenges head-on, striving for victory in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.