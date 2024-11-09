Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Grilled In Six-Hour Review Meeting With Jay Shah, Roger Binny After Shock 0-3 Whitewash vs New Zealand: Report

In the aftermath of India's unexpected 0-3 loss in the Test series against New Zealand, the BCCI conducted a detailed review meeting to address critical issues surrounding team performance, selection decisions, and coaching strategies. The meeting, which lasted six hours, was attended by key stakeholders, including skipper Rohit Sharma, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir (who joined online), BCCI secretary Jay Shah, and president Roger Binny.

BCCI Reviews Coaching, Selection, and Strategic Decisions

The comprehensive review session was prompted by India's disappointing performance against New Zealand, particularly after a humiliating defeat on their home ground. The meeting reportedly focused on several factors that contributed to India's downfall, including the decision to prepare a rank turner pitch for the Mumbai Test, resting pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and adjusting to the new coaching style under Gambhir.

“It was a six-hour marathon meeting, which was obviously on cards after such a debacle. India are going on a tour of Australia, and the BCCI would obviously like to ensure that the team is back on track and would like to know how the think-tank (Gambhir-Rohit-Agarkar) are going about it,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Concerns Over Bumrah’s Absence and Pitch Selection

One of the primary issues discussed was the decision to rest vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah for the third Test, despite India's desperate need for a win to salvage the series. While the management cited precautionary reasons for resting Bumrah, some officials questioned whether the move was justified given the stakes.

Additionally, the team’s decision to play on a rank turner in Mumbai, despite losing on a similar surface in Pune, raised eyebrows. The BCCI questioned the rationale behind opting for pitches that did not align with the team’s strengths, especially after the first two losses.

Gambhir’s Coaching Style Under the Spotlight

The review meeting also delved into Gautam Gambhir’s coaching approach, which reportedly contrasts significantly with that of his predecessor, Rahul Dravid. Sources suggest that while Gambhir's aggressive style was initially welcomed, not all members of the team management are aligned with his methods. The BCCI sought clarity from Gambhir, Rohit, and Agarkar on their plans to realign strategies ahead of India's upcoming tour of Australia.

While it remains uncertain if Gambhir’s coaching was directly criticized, there are indications that some senior members of the team are still adjusting to the changes in coaching philosophy.

Controversial Selections and Squad for Australia Tour

The inclusion of T20 specialist all-rounder Nitish Reddy and relatively inexperienced pacer Harshit Rana, who has only 10 Ranji Trophy matches under his belt, also came under scrutiny. Some selection panel members expressed concerns over whether these players were ready for the Test arena, especially given the critical nature of the upcoming tour to Australia.

India is set to depart for the challenging Australian tour in two batches on November 10 and 11. The BCCI is keen to ensure that the team regains its form and momentum, particularly as they face a strong Australian side in their home conditions.

Key Takeaways from the BCCI Review

The review meeting concluded with the BCCI urging Rohit, Agarkar, and Gambhir to come up with corrective measures to address the team’s shortcomings. With the tour of Australia around the corner, the board is determined to see a swift turnaround in both strategy and performance.

As India gears up for the high-stakes series Down Under, all eyes will be on the adjustments made by the team management to regain their winning touch.