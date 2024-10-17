Rohit Sharma Gives Big Update On Rishabh Pant’s Injury, Here’s What He Said

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about Rishabh Pant’s injury and revealed that the left-hander was struck on the same knee on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand and had surgery back in 2023. The Delhi-based batter suffered a knee injury in the Bengaluru Test and as a result, his availability is now under scanner.

Pant was spotted leaving the field after getting struck on the knee while keeping the wickets during day two of India's first Test against New Zealand on October 17. The incident transpired during the evening session when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bowled a flat delivery to Devon Conway but then the Kiwi batter missed it. Pant failed to gather the ball and was struck on his right knee.

The Indian team’s physio stepped out on the field to help Pant. Earlier, the Delhi-based batter made a comeback to the Indian team after witnessing a deadly car crash in December 2022.

"Unfortunately, the knee. The ball went and hit straight on his knee cap, the leg which he had surgery on. So, he has got a little bit of swelling on it. The muscles are bit tender at this point of time. It's a precautionary measure," Rohit stated during the post-match press conference.

"We don't want to take any risks. Rishabh did not want to take a risk. He has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg. That was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, tonight he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," Rohit added.

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.