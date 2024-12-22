Rohit Sharma was hit on his left knee during India's practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. The injury to the Indian skipper comes just four days ahead of the crucial Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne.

The 37-year-old copped a blow on his left knee while facing throwdown specialist Daya during the net sessions. As per Times of India, Rohit continued batting for a while but eventually decided to get attention from the team physiotherapist

The report further said that the Indian skipper removed his gear and settled into a chair as physio approached him and applied an ice pack. There was pain visible on Rohit's face when physio was applying the ice pack.

The physio then placed the Indian captain's left leg on a chair so that he could get into a comfortable position.

There are still four days remaining for the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which stands level at 1-1. The Indian team management will hope that Rohit's injury is not too serious and he is available on time for the Boxing Day Test match.

Later, India pacer Akash Deep confirmed in a press conference that Rohit's injury was not serious.

"Such blows are common when you play cricket. I think this wicket was for white ball which is why the ball was staying low. There is no concern," said Akash Deep.

Rohit Sharma's Batting Form In Test Cricket

India skipper Rohit Sharma has been far from his best with the bat in the last five Tests that he has played.

When it comes to the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit missed the series opener in Perth, which India won by 295 runs under Jasprit Bumrah's leadership. He then returned for the next two Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane. However, Rohit failed to perform and managed the scores of 3, 6 and 10 in the last three Test innings.

While addressing the post-match press conference in Brisbane, the Indian skipper accepted that his performances of late had not been up to the mark.

"Yeah, I have not batted well. There is no harm in accepting that. But I know what's in my mind, how I am preparing myself. All those boxes are very much ticked. It's just about spending as much time as possible batting," Rohit said.

"Which I am pretty sure I am just there. As long as my mind, my body, and my feet are moving well. I am pretty happy with how things are panning out for me. Sometimes those numbers can tell you that it's been a while since he has got big runs. But for a person like me, I think it's all about how I feel in my mind. What kind of prep I am having before each game. And how I am feeling about myself. That's the most important thing," he added.