Indian cricket fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Skipper Rohit Sharma has declared himself fit to play in the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The announcement comes days after Rohit suffered a knee scare during a net session, sparking widespread speculation about his availability for the crucial match.

Rohit Sharma’s Knee Injury Scare

During India’s second practice session at the MCG, Rohit was struck on his left knee while facing throwdowns from specialist Daya. Although the 37-year-old batter continued batting for a short while, he eventually required medical attention, raising concerns about his participation in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Addressing the media on Christmas Eve, Rohit quashed all doubts, stating succinctly, “It’s fine.” His calm demeanor offered much-needed reassurance to fans and teammates alike.

Series in Balance: The Boxing Day Test

With the series tied 1-1 after three Tests, the Boxing Day Test holds immense significance for both teams. India started strong with a memorable win in Perth but faltered in Adelaide during the pink-ball Test. The Brisbane encounter was curtailed due to rain, leaving both sides eager to assert dominance in Melbourne.

Rohit reflected on the series so far, saying, “Being 1-1 is a fair reflection of how both teams have played. Solid cricket has been played on both sides, and now, these last two matches are crucial.”

Rohit Sharma and the Batting Order Dilemma

A point of intrigue heading into the match is Rohit's batting position. Since returning to the squad, Rohit has been batting at No. 6, allowing KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings. The new combination has shown promise, with Rahul scoring two fifties and Jaiswal smashing 161 in Perth. However, Jaiswal’s struggles against the new ball in subsequent matches have sparked debate about reshuffling the lineup.

Rohit, however, remained tight-lipped about his batting spot, stating, “Who bats where is something we need to figure out internally. Our priority is to field a team that gives us the best chance to succeed.”

Backing the Young Guns

The Indian captain also took a moment to back the younger players in the squad, including Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Jaiswal, who have faced criticism for inconsistent performances.

“These youngsters know what they’re expected to do. Our job is to guide them on small aspects like match awareness and let them play their natural game. We don’t want to overcomplicate things,” Rohit emphasized.

Virat Kohli’s Form Under the Spotlight

While Rohit’s fitness has been the headline, Virat Kohli’s form remains a significant talking point. Kohli, a modern-day great, has struggled against deliveries outside the off-stump, falling victim to Australia’s bowling traps multiple times this series.

When asked about Kohli, Rohit was confident: “Modern-day greats will find their way. Virat is no different. He knows what’s required, and I’m sure he’ll bounce back.”

Australia vs. India: A Battle of Strategies

Australia, too, faces challenges heading into Melbourne. Their bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, have exploited India’s weaknesses but will need to maintain consistency. For India, the focus will be on capitalizing on the MCG’s conditions, which are expected to favor batting initially before assisting spinners later.