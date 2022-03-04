Rohit Sharma interprets wrong meaning of ‘ANBAN’ in hilarious press conference, Watch

Team India’s new all-format skipper Rohit Sharma has been one of the hot topics in the ongoing Sri Lanka tour of India. The Test series against Sri Lanka will be Rohit's first as Test captain. The Indian captain who remains in the headlines for his explosive batting at times, also stays at the same stage off the field too, thanks to his hilarious replies in the press conferences. The 34-year-old batsman recently took over the India captaincy after Virat Kohli's decision to step down from the role in Tests after the South Africa tour.

Rohit always has been known for his sarcastic replies in press conferences before and he likes to have fun conversations around which we can certainly agree Virat Kohli didn't like. Despite being serious on the field, Rohit always looks for the fun part in the press conferences. The 34-year-old has been working on his red-ball game and is seen sweating it out in the nets for the Tests series, his stats have been extraordinary so far and will be interesting to see what his mindset will be as a Test skipper.

In a video posted by BCCI Twitter handle, Rohit Sharma was asked about his personal goals with being poked that he only has 40 Tests so far. He replied that he has no personal goals and is focusing on what's better for his team. He also explained that he is happy with the number of Tests he has played so far and has no regrets, despite so many injuries taking a huge bite of his career.

While answering the reporter's question, Rohit used the word 'anban' which can be described as arguments, fights or differences in Hindi. Rohit thought the meaning was 'ups and downs', and was trying connect that with the up and downs he faced in his career. Although, the reporters went on to correct him on that. With a big smile, Rohit said that his Hindi is not that good.

Another reporter meanwhile, asked Rohit why he hasn’t told anything about the match or pitch conditions with the fans returning to the stadium. Rohit was delighted to welcome it as one of the right questions. While answering that question, Rohit slammed the other reporters for not asking him the correct questions related to the team and the match.

India and Sri Lanka are facing each other in the first Test at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali beginning on Friday (March 4).