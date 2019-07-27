Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah pays tribute to 'match-winner' Lasith Malinga

Indian opener Rohit Sharma and star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have paid tribute to Sri Lankan pace spearhead Lasith Malinga, who bid adieu to his 15-year-long One-Day International career in the first match of the three-match series against Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Malinga called time on his illustrious ODI career on a high note as he finished with brilliant figures of three for 38 to help his side thrash Bangladesh by 91 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Defending a target of 315 runs against Bangladesh, the 35-year-old gave a perfect start to Sri Lanka by removing both openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar cheaply for duck and 15, respectively with his brutal pace before he removed Mustafizur Rahman (18) on his last ball.

Following Malinga's retirement, Indian opener Rohit--who has played with Malinga for Team Mumbai in the Indian Premier League (IPL)--took to his official Twitter handle to laud the Sri Lankan 'match-winner' and wish him good luck for his future.

"If I had to pick one match-winner among many others for @mipaltan in the last decade, this man will be on the top for sure. As a captain he give me breather during tense situation and he never failed to deliver, such was his presence within the team. Best wishes LM for the future," he tweeted.

Besides Rohit, Bumrah also took to his social media handle to praise his Team Mumbai team-mate Malinga for his classic spell during his farewell ODI against Bangladesh.

"Classic Mali spell. Thank you for everything you've done for cricket. Always admired you and will always continue to do so," Bumrah wrote on Twitter.

Malinga ended his career in the 50-over format of the game as Sri Lanka's third-highest wicket-taker with 338 wickets in 226 ODIs, standing only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399) in the list.

With his three-wicket haul against Bangladesh, the 35-year-old has also dethroned former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble from the ninth-place on the list of all-time highest wicket-takers.