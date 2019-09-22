close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma just 8 runs short of becoming leading run-scorer in T20Is

Rohit is eight runs away from regaining his pole position in the list of most number of runs scored in international T20 cricket.  

Rohit Sharma just 8 runs short of becoming leading run-scorer in T20Is

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma will renew his battle with skipper Virat Kohli for the top spot in highest run getters' in T20Is, when the third and final rubber gets underway against South Africa here on Sunday.

Rohit is eight runs away from regaining his pole position in the list of most number of runs scored in international T20 cricket.

Kohli surpassed Rohit during the second T20 international when he smashed an unbeaten 72 as India took a 1-0 lead in the series by registering a facile seven-wicket victory in Mohali.

Kohli now has 2,441 runs from 66 innings to Rohit's 2,434 from 89 innings. Rohit will once again have the opportunity to get past Kohli when he comes out to bat with Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday evening.

Dhawan, meanwhile, has 6,996 runs in his bag in T20 cricket and needs just four to complete 7,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

The southpaw will then become only the fourth Indian following Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit to reach the landmark in T20s.
 

Tags:
India vs South AfricaRohit SharmaVirat KohliT20Is
Next
Story

Yuzvendra Chahal engages in hilarious banter with Rohit Sharma's wife

Must Watch

PT17M13S

Donald Trump to hold a brief address to India diaspora at Howdy Modi