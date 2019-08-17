Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and other Indian stars enjoy dinner at Brian Lara's residence--See pics

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul among others were spotted at a dinner party hosted by West Indies legend Brian Lara ahead of the two-match Test series between the two nations, beginning August 22 at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Dhawan shared a picture of himself with Lara from the dinner party with a caption, "Lefty aur lefty ka ultimate combo." However, Dhawan is not a part of 16-member Indian Test squad which will face West Indies.

Besides Dhawan, former West Indies bowler Dwayne Bravo also took to his social media handle and posted a few pictures from the party.

Thanking Lara for hosting the players of the two sides at his residence, Bravo wrote that it is always great to catch up with his teammates as well as the Indian cricketers.

"Thx to @brianlaraofficial for hosting us all at his residence..always great to catch up with my teammates and our brothers from India #Champion #WakeUp," he wrote on his Instagram account.

Bravo could be seen posing with Lara, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard in one picture, while the Caribbean star was seen along with Rahul, Jadeja, Rohit, Yujvendra Chahal,Mayank Agarwal and Kedar Jadhav in the other one.

Earlier in the day, Lara and former West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan was roped in by the West Indies Cricket to help the Caribbean batsmen to tune up ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against India, which will mark the beginning of the new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) for both teams.

India, who have won both the three-match ODI and T20I series against West Indies, will look to continue their momentum heading into the upcoming Tests. The Caribbean side, on the other hand, will look to bounce back and end the series on a high note.