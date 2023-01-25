Rohit Sharma Loses Cool at Shardul Thakur, Video Goes Viral After Third ODI vs New Zealand, WATCH

Team India captain Rohit Sharma may have scored his 30th ODI century and led his side to a comfortable 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday (January 24) but he did lose his cool in the second innings of the match. Rohit was seen animatedly slamming bowler Shardul Thakur, who had picked up two wickets in an over.

All-rounder Shardul had dismissed Daryl Mitchell and New Zealand captain Tom Latham off successive deliveries but the last two balls of the same over were dispatched for boundaries by opener Devon Conway.

Rohit Sharma walked up to Shardul at the end of the over and unleashed at his bowler for almost 10 straight seconds. In a rather animated outburst, Rohit was visibly upset as he expressed his displeasure at Shardul for those two deliveries.

WATCH Rohit Sharma lose cool at Shardul Thakur here…

The Indian skipper slammed the broadcasters for displaying visuals that suggested he has been underperforming and refuted talks surrounding his form while addressing a press conference in Indore on Tuesday (January 25). Rohit looked in supreme touch in the third ODI against New Zeland and brought up his 30th ODI ton, his first since January 2020 in the 50-over format in just 83 balls.

“And for your first hundred in three years, I’ve played only twelve ODIs in three years. So three years sounds like a lot. But in that three years, I’ve played only twelve or 13 ODIs, if I’m not wrong. No. You guys should know what is happening. I know, it was shown on the broadcast. Sometimes we need to show the right things. Also, the entire last year we didn’t play ODI cricket. We were focusing on T20 cricket a lot,” Rohit Sharma said.

The Indian skipper featured in only three matches in 2021, scoring 90 runs. In 2022 the Mumbai Indians skipper played eight matches and made 249 runs at an average of 41.50.

The 35-year-old lauded Mohammed Siraj who has risen through the ranks to become one of the most potent pacers in the Indian pace attack. Rohit acknowledged that the speedster has developed his game according to the team’s requirements and has put his hand up to deliver for the team.

“Yes, about, Siraj. I’ve spoken a lot about him. The more cricket he’s played, he’s become better. In terms of understanding his bowling. He understands what the team is expecting from him to come and take the new ball, swing the ball, and get early wickets and wickets in the middle overs again. He’s got so many skills, he can come and do all those kinds of skills. So the more he plays, the more he plays, the better he gets,” said Rohit.

He also talked about Umran Malik who has been lethal in the middle overs and said, “Umran as well, I mean, look, he’s very young at the moment. He’s not played too much ODI or too much T20. But he’ll get better, you know, he’s got real talent, that’s for sure. There is something about him, but we need to back his ability, play him more games and see what he can offer us.”

(with ANI inputs)