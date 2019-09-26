Rohit Sharma moves up to 8th, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan inch closer to top 10 in T20I rankings - Full list

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma moved up to world number eight while Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan inched closer to the top 10 spot in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings released on Wednesday. Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai and Scotland's George Munsey have also achieved new highs for their respective teams.

Kohli's unbeaten 72 in the second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa that ended in a 1-1 draw, has seen him gain one spot and reach 11th in the batting list while Dhawan has moved up three places to 13th after scores of 40 and 36.

The latest rankings take into account the India-South Africa series, the Bangladesh tri-series also featuring Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, as well as the Ireland tri-series in which Scotland and the Netherlands were the other teams, said a statement released by the ICC.

Fifth-ranked Zazai's current 727 points are the highest by an Afghanistan batsman in history while 21st-ranked Munsey became the first Scotland batsman to reach 600 points after scoring an unbeaten 127 off just 56 balls against the Netherlands before dropping to 585 at the end of the series.

The series in India also saw South Africa's Quinton de Kock move up from 49th to 30th, his highest position in two years, after scores of 52 and 79 not out.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has reached the top 20 in the bowlers' list for the first time while Andile Phehlukwayo has achieved a career-best ranking of seventh.

There were also some interesting facts in the Bangladesh tri-series. Captain Hamilton Masakadza retired from international cricket in 22nd place as Zimbabwe's highest-ranked batsman at the time and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has moved into the top 10 with seven wickets in the series.

The Ireland series saw the Dutch pair of Ben Cooper and Max O'Dowd achieve their highest rankings at joint 41st among batsmen while Ireland’s Kevin O'Brien has achieved a career-high 459 rating points in batting. Andrew Balbirnie has also progressed from 95th to 53rd in the same list.

Here's a list of the top 10 batsmen

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge S/R Highest rating 1 ( - ) Babar Azam Pak 896! 54.21 129 896 v Eng at Cardiff 2019 2 ( - ) G Maxwell Aus 815 ! 34.4 158 815 v India at Bengaluru 2019 3 ( - ) Colin Munro NZ 796 31.91 161 830 v Pak at Dubai 2018 4 ( - ) Aaron Finch Aus 782 37.13 156 900 v Zim at Harare 2018 5 ( - ) H Zazai Afg 727*! 52.22 173 727 v Ban at Chittagong 2019 6 ( - ) D'Arcy Short Aus 715* 32.88 121 756 v UAE at Abu Dhabi 2018 7 (+1) Fakhar Zaman Pak 681 25.79 139 842 v Aus at Harare 2018 8= (+2) Alex Hales Eng 664 31.01 137 866 v India at Edgbaston 2014 (+1) Rohit Sharma India 664 32.14 137 718 v WI at Lucknow 2018 10 (-3) Lokesh Rahul India 662 42.8 148 854 v Eng at Old Trafford 2018

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge S/R Highest rating 11 (+1) Virat Kohli India 659 50 135 897 v Eng at Edgbaston 2014 13 (+3) S Dhawan India 639 27.7 130 685 v NZ at Auckland 2019 21 (+15) G Munsey Sco 585 30.12 159 600 v Net at Malahide 2019 27 (+2) M Nabi Afg 554 23.05 147 569 v Ban at Mirpur 2019 28 (+6) R Berrington Sco 542! 28.67 128 542 v Ire at Malahide 2019 30 (+19) Q de Kock SA 540 30.84 129 631 v WI at Nagpur 2016 32= (+5) S Al Hasan Ban 536 23.74 124 618 v Pak at Mirpur 2015 41= (+5) Ben Cooper Net 485 26.1 125 494 v Ire at Malahide 2019 (+16) Max O'Dowd Net 485* 26.65 128 501 v Ire at Malahide 2019 47 (+15) Kevin O'Brien Ire 459! 19.21 128 459 v Sco at Malahide 2019

Top 10 bowlers

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Eco Highest rating 1 ( - ) Rashid Khan Afg 757 12.03 6.13 816 v Ban at Dehradun 2018 2 ( - ) Imad Wasim Pak 710 19.53 5.81 780 v WI at Trinidad 2017 3 ( - ) Shadab Khan Pak 706 18.59 6.84 769 v Sco at Edinburgh 2018 4 ( - ) Adil Rashid Eng 702 24.86 7.33 716 v WI at St Kitts 2019 5 ( - ) M Santner NZ 673 20.71 7.1 731 v Pak at Wellington 2018 6 ( - ) Adam Zampa Aus 672! 19.43 6.04 672 v India at Bengaluru 2019 7 (+2) A Phehlukwayo SA 668 18.96 7.87 669 v India at Mohali 2019 8 (-1) S Al Hasan Ban 663 20.57 6.81 672 v Pak at Mirpur 2014 9 (+29) M Ur Rahman Afg 652*! 15.44 5.56 652 v Ban at Chittagong 2019 10 ( - ) Faheem Ashraf Pak 641 21.91 7.35 659 v SA at Cape Town 2019

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Eco Highest rating 20= (+1) Lasith Malinga SL 592 19.02 7.22 684 v WI at Colombo (RPS) 2015 (+13) T Shamsi SA 592*! 35.66 7.5 592 v India at Bengaluru 2019 24= (+5) Alasdair Evans Sco 577 17.96 7.13 598 v Net at Malahide 2019 43 (+8) Sean Williams Zim 486 30.53 7.28 506 v Afg at Nagpur 2016 50 (+8) W Sundar India 476* 22.33 6.23 496 v Ban at Colombo (RPS) 2018 53 (+10) R Berrington Sco 467 22.36 7.2 477 v Net at Malahide 2019 54 (-1) Rohan Mustafa UAE 459 21.07 7.12 468 v Net at The Hague 2019 55 (+36) B Hendricks SA 447*! 17.61 8.3 447 v India at Bengaluru 2019 56 (-2) Mahmudullah Ban 437 27.45 7.28 495 v Pak at Mirpur 2014 57= (+9) Kagiso Rabada SA 435 23.14 8.37 595 v WI at Nagpur 2016

(Courtesy: ICC)