Rohit Sharma moves up to 8th, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan inch closer to top 10 in T20I rankings - Full list

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma moved up to world number eight while Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan inched closer to the top 10 spot in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings released on Wednesday. Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai and Scotland's George Munsey have also achieved new highs for their respective teams.
Kohli's unbeaten 72 in the second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa that ended in a 1-1 draw, has seen him gain one spot and reach 11th in the batting list while Dhawan has moved up three places to 13th after scores of 40 and 36.
The latest rankings take into account the India-South Africa series, the Bangladesh tri-series also featuring Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, as well as the Ireland tri-series in which Scotland and the Netherlands were the other teams, said a statement released by the ICC.
Fifth-ranked Zazai's current 727 points are the highest by an Afghanistan batsman in history while 21st-ranked Munsey became the first Scotland batsman to reach 600 points after scoring an unbeaten 127 off just 56 balls against the Netherlands before dropping to 585 at the end of the series.
The series in India also saw South Africa's Quinton de Kock move up from 49th to 30th, his highest position in two years, after scores of 52 and 79 not out.
Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has reached the top 20 in the bowlers' list for the first time while Andile Phehlukwayo has achieved a career-best ranking of seventh.
There were also some interesting facts in the Bangladesh tri-series. Captain Hamilton Masakadza retired from international cricket in 22nd place as Zimbabwe's highest-ranked batsman at the time and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has moved into the top 10 with seven wickets in the series.
The Ireland series saw the Dutch pair of Ben Cooper and Max O'Dowd achieve their highest rankings at joint 41st among batsmen while Ireland’s Kevin O'Brien has achieved a career-high 459 rating points in batting. Andrew Balbirnie has also progressed from 95th to 53rd in the same list.
Here's a list of the top 10 batsmen
|Rank
|(+/-)
|Player
|Team
|Pts
|Avge
|S/R
|Highest rating
|1
|( - )
|Babar Azam
|Pak
|896!
|54.21
|129
|896 v Eng at Cardiff 2019
|2
|( - )
|G Maxwell
|Aus
|815 !
|34.4
|158
|815 v India at Bengaluru 2019
|3
|( - )
|Colin Munro
|NZ
|796
|31.91
|161
|830 v Pak at Dubai 2018
|4
|( - )
|Aaron Finch
|Aus
|782
|37.13
|156
|900 v Zim at Harare 2018
|5
|( - )
|H Zazai
|Afg
|727*!
|52.22
|173
|727 v Ban at Chittagong 2019
|6
|( - )
|D'Arcy Short
|Aus
|715*
|32.88
|121
|756 v UAE at Abu Dhabi 2018
|7
|(+1)
|Fakhar Zaman
|Pak
|681
|25.79
|139
|842 v Aus at Harare 2018
|
8=
|(+2)
|Alex Hales
|Eng
|664
|31.01
|137
|866 v India at Edgbaston 2014
|(+1)
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|664
|32.14
|137
|718 v WI at Lucknow 2018
|10
|(-3)
|Lokesh Rahul
|India
|662
|42.8
|148
|854 v Eng at Old Trafford 2018
Other selected rankings
|Rank
|(+/-)
|Player
|Team
|Pts
|Avge
|S/R
|Highest rating
|11
|(+1)
|Virat Kohli
|India
|659
|50
|135
|897 v Eng at Edgbaston 2014
|13
|(+3)
|S Dhawan
|India
|639
|27.7
|130
|685 v NZ at Auckland 2019
|21
|(+15)
|G Munsey
|Sco
|585
|30.12
|159
|600 v Net at Malahide 2019
|27
|(+2)
|M Nabi
|Afg
|554
|23.05
|147
|569 v Ban at Mirpur 2019
|28
|(+6)
|R Berrington
|Sco
|542!
|28.67
|128
|542 v Ire at Malahide 2019
|30
|(+19)
|Q de Kock
|SA
|540
|30.84
|129
|631 v WI at Nagpur 2016
|32=
|(+5)
|S Al Hasan
|Ban
|536
|23.74
|124
|618 v Pak at Mirpur 2015
|41=
|(+5)
|Ben Cooper
|Net
|485
|26.1
|125
|494 v Ire at Malahide 2019
|(+16)
|Max O'Dowd
|Net
|485*
|26.65
|128
|501 v Ire at Malahide 2019
|47
|(+15)
|Kevin O'Brien
|Ire
|459!
|19.21
|128
|459 v Sco at Malahide 2019
Top 10 bowlers
|Rank
|(+/-)
|Player
|Team
|Pts
|Avge
|Eco
|Highest rating
|1
|( - )
|Rashid Khan
|Afg
|757
|12.03
|6.13
|816 v Ban at Dehradun 2018
|2
|( - )
|Imad Wasim
|Pak
|710
|19.53
|5.81
|780 v WI at Trinidad 2017
|3
|( - )
|Shadab Khan
|Pak
|706
|18.59
|6.84
|769 v Sco at Edinburgh 2018
|4
|( - )
|Adil Rashid
|Eng
|702
|24.86
|7.33
|716 v WI at St Kitts 2019
|5
|( - )
|M Santner
|NZ
|673
|20.71
|7.1
|731 v Pak at Wellington 2018
|6
|( - )
|Adam Zampa
|Aus
|672!
|19.43
|6.04
|672 v India at Bengaluru 2019
|7
|(+2)
|A Phehlukwayo
|SA
|668
|18.96
|7.87
|669 v India at Mohali 2019
|8
|(-1)
|S Al Hasan
|Ban
|663
|20.57
|6.81
|672 v Pak at Mirpur 2014
|9
|(+29)
|M Ur Rahman
|Afg
|652*!
|15.44
|5.56
|652 v Ban at Chittagong 2019
|10
|( - )
|Faheem Ashraf
|Pak
|641
|21.91
|7.35
|659 v SA at Cape Town 2019
Other selected rankings
|Rank
|(+/-)
|Player
|Team
|Pts
|Avge
|Eco
|Highest rating
|20=
|(+1)
|Lasith Malinga
|SL
|592
|19.02
|7.22
|684 v WI at Colombo (RPS) 2015
|(+13)
|T Shamsi
|SA
|592*!
|35.66
|7.5
|592 v India at Bengaluru 2019
|24=
|(+5)
|Alasdair Evans
|Sco
|577
|17.96
|7.13
|598 v Net at Malahide 2019
|43
|(+8)
|Sean Williams
|Zim
|486
|30.53
|7.28
|506 v Afg at Nagpur 2016
|50
|(+8)
|W Sundar
|India
|476*
|22.33
|6.23
|496 v Ban at Colombo (RPS) 2018
|53
|(+10)
|R Berrington
|Sco
|467
|22.36
|7.2
|477 v Net at Malahide 2019
|54
|(-1)
|Rohan Mustafa
|UAE
|459
|21.07
|7.12
|468 v Net at The Hague 2019
|55
|(+36)
|B Hendricks
|SA
|447*!
|17.61
|8.3
|447 v India at Bengaluru 2019
|56
|(-2)
|Mahmudullah
|Ban
|437
|27.45
|7.28
|495 v Pak at Mirpur 2014
|57=
|(+9)
|Kagiso Rabada
|SA
|435
|23.14
|8.37
|595 v WI at Nagpur 2016
