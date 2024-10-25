In a thrilling turn of events at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Washington Sundar lit up Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand with a historic 7-wicket haul. The 25-year-old off-spinner, drafted into the squad at the last minute, put on a masterclass, helping India bowl New Zealand out for a modest 259. Sundar's stunning spell not only disrupted the Kiwi batting order but also placed India in a commanding position early in the Test match.

Washington Sundar’s Selection: A Masterstroke

Sundar’s inclusion in the Indian playing XI had raised a few eyebrows. Coming in for Kuldeep Yadav, many questioned whether this gamble would pay off, especially after India’s defeat in the first Test in Bengaluru. However, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder quickly silenced doubters, displaying both precision and control on a track that didn’t offer much spin early on. His figures of 7/59 were nothing short of spectacular, etching his name into the history books as the first Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul at the MCA Stadium.

His performance was a continuation of his red-hot form in the domestic circuit, where he had recently claimed six wickets in a Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. With Sundar in such scintillating touch, his selection over the more experienced Kuldeep Yadav seems, in hindsight, a masterstroke by captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir.

Turning Point: Ravindra’s Wicket Changes the Game

New Zealand’s top order looked steady early on, with Devon Conway (76) and Rachin Ravindra (65) forging a formidable partnership. The pair guided the Kiwis past the 130-run mark, seemingly setting up a strong platform. It was Sundar’s dismissal of Ravindra just before tea, however, that proved to be the turning point. His delivery spun sharply, outfoxing Ravindra and sending the Pune crowd into raptures.

Post-tea, Sundar capitalized on his momentum, dismantling the Kiwi middle order with clinical precision. The wickets of Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner followed in quick succession, leaving New Zealand reeling. His control over flight and spin on a relatively benign pitch was a sight to behold, making the opposition batsmen look clueless as they fell one after the other.

Washington Sundar’s Reaction: “Living the Dream”

Speaking after the day’s play, Sundar expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent India again in Test cricket. “It’s amazing to be living the dream,” he said. “I wasn’t part of the first Test, but I was called up for this game and given the opportunity to play. A big thank you to the coach and captain. I tried to be consistent and let the pitch do its work.”

His humble words belied the intensity and focus he displayed on the field, especially during the post-lunch session when the ball began to turn more sharply. “We felt it would spin from day one, but there wasn’t much happening in the morning session. After lunch, the pitch started to assist more, and I was able to capitalize on that,” Sundar added.

India’s Strategy Moving Forward

With New Zealand bowled out for 259, India will now look to seize control of the match with the bat. The onus is on the Indian top order to pile on runs and take full advantage of Sundar’s heroics. A score of 350 or more would put enormous pressure on the Kiwis, especially with the pitch expected to deteriorate as the game progresses.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who supported Sundar with three crucial wickets, will be licking his lips at the prospect of bowling on a turning track in the fourth innings. India’s strategy will be to build a commanding lead and allow their spinners to dictate terms in the latter half of the match.

Gautam Gambhir’s Gambit: A Risk That Paid Off



Coach Gambhir’s decision to make three changes to the playing XI, including the inclusion of Sundar, was a bold one. Critics initially questioned whether this move reflected a lack of faith in veteran spinner Ashwin, who had a quiet first Test. However, the decision proved to be a stroke of genius as Sundar’s contribution on Day 1 overshadowed all doubts.