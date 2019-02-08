Rohit Sharma overtakes Martin Guptill; becomes leading run scorer in T20Is

Indian opener Rohit Sharma became the leading run-scorer in T20Is on Friday when he scored 35 runs against New Zealand during the second T20 at Eden Park, Auckland.

He surpassed New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill who was previously leading the run-scoring charts, having scored 2272 runs at an excellent average of 33.91 in 76 matches, with two centuries and fourteen half-centuries in the kitty.

Hitman brings up his16th T20I FIFTY He is now the leading run scorer in T20Is #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/RymkYwUwx0 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2019

Rohit Sharma who has been in great form recently, trailed Guptill by 35 runs, having accumulated 2238 runs at an average of 32.43 in 91 matches with four centuries and fifteen half-centuries in the T20 format.

The 31-year-old opener kicked off the series against New Zealand on the third spot in the run-scoring tally for T20 Internationals.

He managed to score just 1 runs off 5 deliveries during the first T20 at Westpac Stadium, Wellington before making amends in the second T20 at Auckland.

Sharma also became the third batsman to hit more than 100 sixes in T20 Internationals, joining Guptill and Windies cricketer Chris Gayle.